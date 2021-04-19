LACONIA — Jason Thomas started Shield Comics nine years ago in downtown Meredith. His original plan was to focus solely on graphic novels and periodicals – comic books – but like any smart businessperson, he listened to his customers.
“Hey, Jay, you should really get into games,” he said they told him. So he did, and now Shield Comics and Games is as much a destination for gaming enthusiasts as it is for comic book fans. Now that destination has relocated to downtown Laconia, where Thomas moved his shop earlier this month.
“Business in Meredith was just fine,” Thomas said. However, the space that he was in, on the back side of a building sandwiched between Main Street and the public parking lot near the library, had begun to feel cramped. He had been thinking about Laconia for a while, too, as most of his current customer base live nearer to that city than Meredith.
Lastly, he was hoping to position his business in a place where he could attract passersby as well as draw customers who were making an intentional outing to his shop. That all seems to be coming to fruition, as he has seen a lot of familiar faces since he opened the doors to his new shop, at 7 Pleasant Street, on April 13, and he has met some new customers, too.
Thomas said he’s excited to be part of a downtown that’s on an upswing. “I wanted to be downtown because of the rejuvenation,” he said. “I found this place, I really enjoy it, I think that it’s the perfect spot.”
The interior of the store features several empty tables for gaming. He has a stock of the best-reviewed games out of the modern board game industry – as the electronic gaming industry has exploded in recent decades, there’s been a smaller but similarly creative counter trend in board games – and he has also built up a supply of Magic: The Gathering cards and Warhammer game pieces. Thomas described the latter two games as “Dungeons and Dragons meets chess. There’s a lot of strategy involved, the artwork on the cards is beautiful, and there’s that competitive nature.”
The games attract players aged 10 to 60, he said, and he plans to host game nights to build a community of players. Those nights could also serve as a chance for the uninitiated to see what the games are all about.
“When we do have events, and if you’re interested, you are more than welcome to hang out and watch,” Thomas said.
The comic books, board games and card games are something of an antidote to an increasingly digital existence. The games involve handling actual playing pieces, sitting across from an actual person, and there’s no batteries or charging cables required.
“A lot of people are looking for ways to get off of their devices, especially their children. And they enjoy the social interaction as well,” Thomas said.
