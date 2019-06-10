PORTSMOUTH — Jennah Wolak has been promoted from Laconia branch manager to assistant vice president, member services at Service Credit Union.
Wolak’s banking career started with Bank of America in 2007, and her Service Credit Union career started in 2008 when she helped open the credit union’s Lebanon branch. Since that time, she has managed Service Credit Union’s former Tilton in-store branch, as well as the Franklin branch and recently-opened Laconia branch. Wolak’s new role is in the Franklin branch.
“We are excited to have Jennah join our member services executive team. She has demonstrated excellent leadership skills over the years and was a vital part of growing several of our branches. We know that she’ll thrive in this new role, and wish her much success,” said Dan Clarke, senior vice president of member experience at Service Credit Union.
Wolak has a bachelor’s degree from Keene State College, and resides in Laconia with her family. She is a member of the Lakes Region Chamber Board of Directors.
