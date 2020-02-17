LACONIA — Scotia Technology was visited by Bruce Thompson and Vinny Benincasa, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, to present employee Marty Pelletier with the Patriotic Employer plaque. Pelletier received recognition for supporting employee participation in the National Guard and Reserve force. Pelletier was nominated by Scotia Non-Destructive Testing Department Technician Russell Georgio, a member of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard.
“I am honored and humbled for being nominated by reservist Russell Georgio for this recognition. I have worked with Russ for over 10 years, and I am proud to be able to support his efforts in performing his duty as staff sergeant in the New Hampshire Air National Guard," Pelletier said.
"Our unofficial slogan for our Non-destructive Testing Department here at Scotia Technology is 'keeping the skies safe for America.' It seems that with this award of recognition we are able to continue the efforts in more ways than one,” he added.
For additional information about Scotia Technology, including employment opportunities, visit scotia-tech.com, or call 603-528-2838.
