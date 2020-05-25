LINCOLN — The Hobo and Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad is advising that the 54 miles of rail between Tilton and Lincoln should now be considered active for the 2020 season. Various train operations will be taking place from now through December, including maintenance, excursion trains, special tourist trains and equipment moves.
Although passenger trains are not yet operating due to COVID-19, replacement of nearly 12,000 cross ties has begun and will continue through the summer months. As such, those traveling in the area need to exercise additional caution when approaching all grade crossings between Tilton & Lincoln. This joint track maintenance initiative is being coordinated by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, while NBM Rail Services of Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada is performing the tie replacement work.
The Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith and Weirs Beach and the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln offer a variety of scenic excursions and special events for the general public – as well as school groups and bus tours – typically from mid-May though late October. However, due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus as well as restrictions imposed by local and state officials, daily operations for train rides have been delayed.
The railroad is also reminding people that everyone should take caution at all times when around moving trains, and to always expect a train. Other safety considerations to keep in mind include grade crossing signals which should always be obeyed. Drivers should always stop when they hear whistle signals at grade crossings and should never try to beat a train at a crossing, or park on or near a railroad crossing.
To further promote the message of railroad safety, the Hobo and Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver, a nationally recognized nonprofit organization that works to improve railroad safety through engineering, education and enforcement.
“People need to be keenly aware of the potential danger around moving rail equipment, even when rail cars and locomotives are moving at slow speeds,” said Benjamin Clark, president of the Railroad, “Safety is always our first priority.”
The Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad is located at 154 Main Street in Meredith, with a satellite station located on the Boardwalk at 211 Lakeside Avenue in Weirs Beach. The Hobo Railroad is located in Lincoln, just off Exit 32 on I-93. For information regarding 2020 opening dates, daily operations and special events, visit www.HoboRR.com, or follow the Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.