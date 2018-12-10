NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center presented its most recent Spaulding Spirit Award to Linda Pletch, supervisor of the Behavioral Therapy Team. The peer-nominated recognition of employees takes place at each quarterly staff meeting, focusing on one employee who exemplifies Spaulding Spirit.
Among several compelling nominations, Pletch was described by her colleagues as “always focused on what’s best for our students and respects all staff,” and is “open, reflective, introspective and brilliant!”
Pletch began her journey at Spaulding in January 1989, making her one of the organization’s longest-tenured employees. She started as the associate director of Clinical Services before accepting a position as supervisor of the Lambert Program, where she managed the educational and residential program for 12 students. After that role, Pletch accepted a training coordinator position which supported both academic and residential staff. When a behavioral analyst position was created in May 2014, Pletch returned to her first passion and accepted the challenge, and she continues to hold the same position today.
“Linda is a true asset to our organization, students, families and staff,” said Susan C. Ryan, president chief executive officer of Spaulding Youth Center. “Her genuine and compassionate disposition, as well as her intuitive and collaborative nature, are the foundation of the positive and productive culture we foster on campus. Linda richly deserved this recognition and we are thrilled to have an opportunity to shine a bright light on her excellent work.”
Pletch previously worked at the May Institute before earning a master's degree in Arts in Human Development and Family Life from the University of Kansas. She is a board-certified behavior analyst and also earned a certificate for Behavioral Intervention in Autism from UMass-Lowell.
In her spare time, she enjoys golfing and visiting her daughter, son, and grandchildren.
