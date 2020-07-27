MEREDITH — Paula Kochien recently joined the financial services firm Edward Jones as branch office administrator.
"On a given day, Paula's activities could include processing client trade transactions, providing clients with receipts for money and securities, and assisting in the planning of seminars and special promotions," said financial advisor Jacqueline Taylor.
Taylor added that she was impressed not only with Kochien’s office skills and efficiency but also with her knowledge of the community. "I know she will be a terrific asset," Taylor said.
Taylor’s branch office is located at 3 Mill St. For more information, call 603-279-3161.
