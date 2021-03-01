CONCORD — NHTrust recently welcomed Cody Tibbetts as a wealth management assistant. Tibbets will be based at the main office on 91 North Main St. In this role, Tibbetts will support clients and potential clients, as well as the team of financial advisors.
“We’re happy to have Cody join our team,” said Eulalie Paris, vice president operations, partnerships and client experience. “His enthusiasm and professionalism make him an excellent addition to NHTrust."
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join NHTrust and look forward to learning as much as I can from our talented team,” said Tibbetts.
Prior to NHTrust, Tibbetts was a branch service representative for Merrimack County Savings Bank’s Hooksett office. He currently serves on the board of the Hooksett Chamber of Commerce, and is studying business administration at NHTI. He is active with the Creative Dance Workshop in Bow, has ridden horses all his life and loves to ski and travel. He volunteers every Dec. 24, at the National Guard to help with the Capital Region Food Program. Tibbetts lives in Concord with his fiance.
For more information about NHTrust, call 603-352-1880 or visit nhtrust.com.
