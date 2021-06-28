Eulalie Paris has been promoted to senior vice president, operations, partnerships & client experience for NHTrust. In this role, Paris expands on her current leadership role, focusing on creating efficient and streamlined internal process to provide a superior experience to NHTrust clients.
“Eulalie’s advancement follows a year-long effort where she demonstrated exceptional leadership integrating the operating systems and processes for the former MillRiver Wealth Management, New Hampshire Trust Company and Savings Bank of Walpole Wealth Management to ensure a smooth transition and unified experience for NHTrust clients and employees,” said Paul Provost. “Eulalie is a caring and involved leader and acts as a role model for both her direct reports and for many others throughout our organization. We are very proud to acknowledge her with this well-deserved promotion.”
Paris joined NHTrust in 2019 as vice president, partner relations and customer service, where she has led all operations, partnership relationships, and customer service functions. Before joining NHTrust, Paris held several leadership roles at Peoples’ United Wealth Management. Her expertise in wealth management operations includes project management, leadership management, and trust administration.
Paris has served as board member and treasurer for the personal responsibility organization and on the board for the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. She lives in Goffstown with her family.
For more information, call 603-223-2710 or visit nhtrust.com.
