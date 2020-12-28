KEENE — Janelle Sartorio, a trust officer with nearly a decade of experience, has joined NHTrust as vice president and trust officer. To help local customers address the dynamic and increasingly complex financial, legal and tax landscape, NHTrust is supplementing their team with additional, experienced staff.
With a degree in finance from Bryant University and extensive experience in financial planning and estate planning, trust administration and stewardship of nonprofit accounts, Sartorio will provide expertise to clientele from her office at 255 West St.
Sartorio, a certified trust and financial advisor, is a member of the executive committee and board for the New Hampshire Estate Planning Council. She also serves as a volunteer for the Monadnock United Way and is a past coach for Girls on the Run. She lives in North Stoddard with her husband and enjoys running marathons and spending time outdoors.
“We are enthusiastic about hiring Janelle,” said Mark Cross-Powers, senior vice president and senior trust officer. “Her extensive experience will be beneficial for our staff, our customers and our community.”
“I’m passionate about working with clients to create comprehensive and approachable financial plans based around their individual goals and situations,” said Sartorio.
For more information about NHTrust, call 603-223-2710 or visit nhtrust.com.
