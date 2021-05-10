MEREDITH — New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp welcomes William Roberts, who joined the organization as a fraud & BSA operations officer, based in Meredith. In this role, Roberts will assist the banks with daily operation of the Bank Secrecy Act program and fraud detections, identify fraud concerns, and train staff to mitigate risks — tasks critical to the safety of customer information and mitigating the risks of fraud and identity theft.
“Bill brings with him a wealth of knowledge in the areas of risk management and finance and will be a great addition to our team,” said Michelle Driscoll, vice president retail compliance & BSA officer at NHMB. “We pride ourselves in protecting our customers’ information and assisting them in fraud mitigation through our websites, our social media feeds and via live and virtual training. Bill will do a great job to continue these initiatives.
“I’m excited to join the NHMB team and look forward to providing fraud mitigation and BSA management services to our three sister banks, Savings Bank of Walpole, Merrimack County Savings Bank and Meredith Village Savings Bank” noted Roberts. “Each of our Banks has a solid reputation in the communities they serve and I am grateful to be part of such a distinguished and forward-thinking organization.”
For more information, visit nhmutual.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.