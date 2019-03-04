MEREDITH — New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp has promoted Katrina Randlett to learning and development officer, a position in which she will oversee the planning and execution of education and professional growth, workplace engagement and leadership development for sister banks Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank and Savings Bank of Walpole, as well as MillRiver Wealth Management.
“Katrina is a great addition to the human resources team, as she brings enthusiasm and a disciplined approach to our ongoing organizational development efforts,” said David Cronin, senior vice-president and human resources director. “She offers a fresh perspective when it comes to working with supervisors and employees to help staff develop to their fullest potential.
Randlett joined Meredith Village Savings Bank in 1999 as a teller. She spent several years in a variety of roles within retail banking, including branch services manager and teller trainer. In 2017, she transferred to the risk department as risk management systems administrator for New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp.
She earned her teller and customer service certifications through the American Bankers Association, and is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking.
Randlett has been an active volunteer for the Save for America program over the course of 16 years and remains active in her local community. She resides in Holderness with her family.
