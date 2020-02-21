WOLFEBORO — Patty Cooke of Wentworth Style LLC was recognized with a 2020 Excellence in Renovation and Remodeling award at the annual New Hampshire HOME Design Awards in January.
Wentworth Style was honored for its work on the red cottage, a classic waterfront cottage on Lake Winnipesaukee. “I wanted to keep the character and charm of an old seasonal cottage, while updating it to make the most of its amazing views and enabling the homeowner to enjoy it for longer seasons,” said Cooke, principal at Wentworth Style.
The New Hampshire HOME Design Award judges recognized Cooke’s success in creating “functional, bright and airy spaces while still maintaining an authentic, summer-camp feel.”
The award is the second Wentworth Style has received. Cooke received a 2014 historic renovation award for her work renovating her family’s 1860’s home.
For more information, visit wentworthstyle.com.
