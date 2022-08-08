PLYMOUTH — New Hampshire Electric Cooperative Board Chair Jeffrey Morrill has hired Alyssa Clemsen Roberts as NHEC’s new president/chief executive officer.
Clemsen Roberts comes to NHEC from Colorado, where she most recently served as CEO of the Delta-Montrose Electric Association, and president of DMEA’s wholly-owned for-profit fiber internet subsidiary, Elevate.
“We are excited and fortunate to be welcoming Alyssa to NHEC at this time,” said Morrill. “Her skills, experience and energy separated her from a strong, national field of candidates during the board’s search. She is deeply committed to the principles of member-owned cooperatives and the value they provide to members and their communities. She is also a nationally recognized expert on rural broadband issues, which will be a big boost to NHEC’s ongoing efforts to make high-speed internet access available to all members.”
“I'm honored and excited to be joining the team at New Hampshire Electric Cooperative,” said Clemsen Roberts. “It's clear that NHEC is a forward-thinking and member-focused organization, as they’ve demonstrated in their efforts to expand broadband access, which is a vital need in rural areas. There are challenges ahead for NHEC and its members, not least of which is the affordability of energy in New Hampshire, but I look forward to working together with the board, staff and members of NHEC to find solutions.”
Clemsen Roberts will officially assumer her duties on Sept. 6.
