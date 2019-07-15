New Hampshire Bankers 2019-2020 board of directors from left are Richard Wallis, president and chief executive officer of Piscataqua Savings Bank; James Brannen, president and chief executive officer, Federal Savings Bank; Reginald Greene, Jr., president and chief executive officer, Claremont Savings Bank; Ann Lally, president, Salem Co-operative Bank; Ronald Magoon, president and chief executive officer Franklin Savings Bank; Kristy Merrill, president, New Hampshire Bankers Association; Kenneth Sheldon, New Hampshire state president, Bank of America; Linda Lorden, president, Merrimack County Savings Bank; Jack Clancy, chief executive officer, Enterprise Bank; and Steve Webb, New Hampshire market president, TD Bank. (Courtesy photo)