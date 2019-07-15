CONCORD — The New Hampshire Bankers Association elected officers and directors during its annual meeting on June 21. Nearly 150 members of the New Hampshire banking industry attended.
Members voted to elect Steven Webb, market president for New Hampshire of TD Bank, as chair of the board. Webb, who previously served as vice chair, is succeeding Mark Pitkin, president and chief executive officer of Sugar River Bank.
Also elected to the New Hampshire Bankers Executive Committee were Richard Wallis, president and chief executive officers of Piscataqua Savings Bank, as vice chair; Reginald Greene, Jr., president and chief executive officer, Claremont Savings Bank, as treasurer; and Ronald Magoon, president and chief executive officer, Franklin Savings Bank, as secretary.
New Hampshire Bankers welcomed four new members to the board. James Brannen, president and chief executive officer of Federal Savings Bank; Jack Clancy, chief executive officer of Enterprise Bank; Linda Lorden, president of Merrimack County Savings Bank; and Kenneth Sheldon, New Hampshire state president of Bank of America, were all approved as new members of the New Hampshire Bankers board of directors. Re-elected to the board for two-year terms were Ann Lally, president of Salem Co-operative Bank; Ronald Magoon, president and chief executive officer of Franklin Savings Bank; and Steven Webb, market president for New Hampshire of TD Bank.
