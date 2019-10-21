BRISTOL — The Board of Trustees of the Newfound Lake Region Association selected its new executive director Rebecca K. Hanson of Plymouth. Hanson will start her transition now, and will assume her leadership role this month.
Hanson brings organizational management and communication skills to the job, and is knowledgeable about watershed management and land conservation. Growing up in Holderness and attending Holderness School, she attended the University of New Hampshire before receiving her master's in environmental science and policy from Plymouth State University.
Board of Trustees President Rob Moore said, “This will be a fitting transition, as our entire board is excited about what Rebecca brings to this position, including her ability to understand the science, the nuanced relationships throughout New Hampshire, and the pathway forward to sustain and build upon the powerful impact we’ve all accomplished.”
Hanson comes to NLRA from the Squam Lakes Association, where she was director of conservation. At SLA, she started an internship initiative that evolved into a region-wide AmeriCorps program, assumed a lead role in updating the Squam Watershed Plan, and managed grant funding from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services among other agencies. She has served on the Plymouth Planning Board since 2014, serving as its chair since 2017.
