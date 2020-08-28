WOLFEBORO — Meredith Village Savings Bank purchased $25,000 in tax credits through the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority to support Makers Mill, the G.A.L.A. Makerspace project. The project is one of 11 dedicated makerspaces in New Hampshire, and the first of its scale and scope in Carroll County.
During the pandemic, makerspaces across the country pivoted their operations to help fill gaps left by the disrupted supply chain of PPE for local hospitals and health care workers, until larger manufacturers could catch up with demand. Makerspaces will be valuable as the economy rebounds and people need retraining for career transitions.
“The team at MVSB has been interested in supporting this project from our beginning and we’ve enjoyed sharing our exciting progress with them," said Josh Arnold, executive director.
Makers Mill will support the local community by providing a space with access to tools and equipment to be used on site or as part of a tool library that can be borrowed, maintaining a shared working environment, organizing ongoing classes and skill-exchanges, offering a platform for people to teach and share skills, coordinating workforce training, offering credentialing and portfolio-building opportunities, supporting entrepreneurs, and creating a sense of community and belonging among makers.
“Makers Mill will provide the skills and resources necessary to ensure that local people can empower themselves to prepare for meaningful and necessary careers as the economy recovers from the current pandemic,” said Rick Wyman, president of Meredith Village Savings Bank. “In addition, community members can work together immediately to identify and address the needs of our local area today.”
To support Makers Mill or find more information, visit galacommunity.org.
