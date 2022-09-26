Stacy Trites

Stacy Trites

MOULTONBOROUGH — Meredith Village Savings Bank has promoted Stacy Trites to senior vice president, senior retail Banking officer. She currently serves as assistant vice president, branch & business development officer for the Bank’s Moultonborough branch office. She will assume her new role in October and will succeed Marcus Weeks, who was recently announced as the next MVSB president.

Trites will oversee all retail banking activities for MVSB, which includes supervising the branch and business development teams and leading the bank’s product and service sales and customer support.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.