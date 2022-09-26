MOULTONBOROUGH — Meredith Village Savings Bank has promoted Stacy Trites to senior vice president, senior retail Banking officer. She currently serves as assistant vice president, branch & business development officer for the Bank’s Moultonborough branch office. She will assume her new role in October and will succeed Marcus Weeks, who was recently announced as the next MVSB president.
Trites will oversee all retail banking activities for MVSB, which includes supervising the branch and business development teams and leading the bank’s product and service sales and customer support.
“Over the past decade, Stacy has been a vital contributor to our growth and success of MVSB and we are excited to honor her hard work and passion with this promotion,” said Weeks. “She empowers her employees to learn and grow, has been deeply involved in the local communities, and has developed meaningful relationships with our customers. We look forward to continuing to grow under her leadership.”
“The thing I enjoy most about working at MVSB is the relationships we build and that there is a true sense of care in everything we do,” said Trites. “Although I will certainly miss working closely with customers day-to-day at the branch, I look forward to ensuring the continued personalized community banking that MVSB is known for and to helping fine tune our products and services to support customers with their financial needs.”
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Rochester or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
