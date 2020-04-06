CONCORD — Eulalie Paris, who joined MillRiver Wealth Management in October 2019, has been promoted to vice president, partner relations and customer service. In this role, Paris leads all operations, partnership relationships and customer service functions for the company.
“We’ve been impressed by the match of Eulalie’s leadership skills and business acumen at this stage of our organization’s growth and history,” said Paul Provost, president of MillRiver. “With over 15 years of experience, she draws from both a diverse background as well as focused expertise in wealth management operations.”
Prior to joining MillRiver, Paris held leadership roles at Peoples’ United Wealth Management. Her experience includes project management, leadership management and trust administration. She earned her master's in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University, and master of arts in criminal justice from University of Massachusetts Lowell. She also earned her leadership certificate from Wharton Leadership School/ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
Paris was most recently a board member and treasurer of the Personal Responsibility Organization, and previously served on the board for the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. She is a 2018 graduate of Leadership New Hampshire, and resides in Goffstown.
For more information, call 603-223-2710 or visit millriverwealth.com.
