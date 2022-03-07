LACONIA — Melcher & Prescott Insurance kicked off 2022 with the introduction of their new Select Business Unit and recent promotions. The SBU, based in the company’s Laconia home office, was created with the goal of providing extraordinary customer service to the small business market.
Jessica Fleck, AAI-M, was promoted to vice president. Over her 35 years in the insurance industry, Jessica has developed extensive product knowledge and expertise with commercial businesses and can design a program to best fit clients’ overall financial situation. As manager of the SBU, Jessica will ensure that clients’ coverage portfolio remains up to date. She also serves as the mentor for new team members by overseeing their training and career development. Randy Eifert, Melcher & Prescott’s executive vice president, stated that “in these times of chaos and with the need to adapt to changing business climates, it is a pleasure to see Jessica implement her vision and craft a highly qualified team of professionals who are eager and focused on learning and providing quality insurance sales and risk management service to our customers. We appreciate the trust and confidence that our clients have placed in us at Melcher & Prescott Insurance since our founding back in 1862 and congratulate Jessica on her well-deserved promotion.”
For more information, call 603-524-4535 or visit www.melcher-prescott.com.
