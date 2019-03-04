CONCORD — Mark Dixon has been promoted to assistant vice president, information technology operations officer for New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp. In this position, Dixon oversees core and ancillary bank operating systems as well as image processing and document imaging for Meredith Village Savings Bank and Merrimack County Savings Bank.
“Mark’s expertise and extensive background across many areas of bank operations has been a great assets to the organization,” said Steve Tucker, senior vice president, information technology officer for NHMB. “He demonstrates outstanding leadership ability which will serve him well in this role.”
Dixon joined NHMB in 2016 as an information technology operations manager. He began his career in banking in 2005 at TD Bank. He worked for the Merrimack and Franklin Savings Bank. Dixon earned his bachelor of science in business administration with a minor in information technology from Southern New Hampshire University, and is currently pursuing his master of business administration in business intelligence. He is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and the New England School for Financial Studies.
Dixon is an Accredited ACH Professional through the National Automated Clearing House Association, as well as a National Check Professional through the Electronic Check Clearing House Organization. He currently serves as president of the board for Tiny Twisters Child Care Center and resides in Franklin with his family.
For more information about New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, visit nhmutual.com.
