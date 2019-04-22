LACONIA — Many hands make life work, and the people at Plowshare Farm are a local example of what can happen when people come together with love, hard work and a passion, combined with with the desire to help those in need. This passion inspired Chris Brimberg and the Irwin Automotive Group to contribute to the farm in their own way.
Recently, Brimberg of Gilmanton donated a truck to Plowshare Farm that included an aluminum stake bed and plow to help with daily tasks around the farm, located in Greenfield. In a community effort, the Irwin Automotive Group performed $2,500 worth of repairs to get the truck into working order for Plowshare. Brimberg, Sam Blair, and Ron O’Connor, Jr., service director at Irwin Auto Group, are pictured in front of the truck before delivery to Plowshare. Brimberg donated the truck in honor of Allyson Paige of Gilmanton, O'Connor's stepdaughter.
Plowshare Farm will use this truck to perform daily tasks around the farm.
