LACONIA — Rebecca Bryant, president and CEO of Lakes Region Community Services and its Board of Directors, recently announced the promotion of Bob Leda to vice president of development and public relations.
Going on his 10th year of service, Bob has a comprehensive background with the organization. Since starting as the Training Coordinator in 2012, he has been promoted to director and vice president of human resources and public relations. In his new role as vice president of development and public relations, Bob will oversee fundraising, marketing, events and continue his role as the agency’s public information officer.
“With his education and very diverse background in management and non-profits, as well going on a decade of service at LRCS this year, Bob brings many strengths to his new role. He has been a key part of our success, and we are excited to promote him to vice president of development and public relations,” stated Bryant.
For more information, visit www.lrcs.org.
