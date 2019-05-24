Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA moves Wolfeboro office

WOLFEBORO — Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association has relocated its office from 645 S. Main St., to 61 S. Main St.
The new building is located closer to downtown, offers ample parking and is situated on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee.
“We are excited to have relocated closer to the heart of downtown,” said Jack Callahan, managing partner. “We look forward to continuing to serve our clients from this location, as well as from our four other New Hampshire offices.”
To contact Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA, visit their office at 61 S. Main St., or write to P.O. Box 1140, Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.