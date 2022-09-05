LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire promoted Leia Fabian to assistant banking office manager of the Laconia office.
In this role, Leia will assist with the effective administration and management of the day-to-day activities of the office. She will be responsible for building strong, professional relationships with existing and prospective customers through providing quality service and becoming a trusted resource.
Leia joined Bank of New Hampshire in May of 2015 as a bank services representative and advanced her skills to a senior bank services representative. Leia is dedicated to her role, providing excellent customer service, growing the Laconia office and contributing to the overall success of the Bank.
Leia is currently acquiring her bachelor’s degree in business management with a concentration in leadership at Granite State College.
“We are very pleased to have Leia joining our team here in the Laconia main office. Leia is an amazing person! She has a tremendous positivity about her, is very outgoing and has a smile for everyone. Leia is going to be a great addition to our team and we congratulate her on taking the next step in her career,” said James L. Glover, VP – banking office manager for Bank of New Hampshire.
Bank of New Hampshire welcomes Leia to this role on their team as they aspire to remain an independent mutual financial institution, delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service, while assisting our employees, customers and communities to build brighter futures.
