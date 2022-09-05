Leia Fabian

 Leia Fabian

LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire promoted Leia Fabian to assistant banking office manager of the Laconia office.

In this role, Leia will assist with the effective administration and management of the day-to-day activities of the office. She will be responsible for building strong, professional relationships with existing and prospective customers through providing quality service and becoming a trusted resource.

