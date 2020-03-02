GILFORD—Patrick’s Pub & Eatery will welcome Laconia Kiwanis for their networking event 'Connect' on Thursday, March 5, 6-8 p.m.
The mission of Laconia Kiwanis is to empower the community to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children. The club accomplishes this through service and financial support to local programs like Central New Hampshire VNA’s Young Children Priority One program, Got Lunch! Laconia, Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region, the Salvation Army, Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, and local elementary schools through Kiwanis KARES.
Meet, mingle, and enter to win prizes at Thursday's 'Connect' event. The evening includes complimentary craft beer sampling from Woodstock Brewery and raffle drawings at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. An additional grand prize, an overnight stay with brewery tour and breakfast at the Woodstock Inn, is drawn at 8 p.m.
For more information about 'Connect,' contact Megan at 603-293-0841 or megan@patrickspub.com, or visit patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about Laconia Kiwanis, visit laconiakiwanis.com.
