GILFORD — JRPlumer Associates today announced it has entered into a cooperative agreement with the Army Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD to partner in a multi-year effort to develop a new QC/QA capability to support the manufacturing of advanced composite materials.
• The new contract will exploit JRPA patent pending “multi-sensing technology” developed under a recent contract with the Army Cold Region Research & Evaluation Laboratory in Hanover, NH.
• The “multi-sensing” is real-time compositional analysis outside the laboratory by portable (LIBS, Raman, XRF) instruments and chemometric data processing to achieve enhanced analytics.
