LACONIA — Jennifer Williams, a wealth management advisor at The Foundry Financial Group, has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards to use the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and CFP certification marks in accordance with CFP Board’s certification and renewal requirements.
The CFP marks identify those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP Board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP Certification Examination covering the following areas: the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. CFP professionals also agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards.
Mrs. Williams’ success brings the number of CFP Professionals at The Foundry to five. “We encourage professional development for our entire team at The Foundry,” said Michael Fogarty, Foundry CEO. “Jennifer’s accomplishment is a testament to her commitment to high standards as we serve our clients.”
The Foundry is a registered investment advisory firm in Laconia serving retirees, business owners, and diligent savers as they plan for their futures.
For information call 603-528-5171, visit: www.foundryadvisors.com or email: info@foundryadvisors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.