FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank welcomes James “Jim” Roberge, principal of Roberge and Company PC, and Simon Thomson, government relations representative with Sheehan Phinney Capitol Group, to its board of directors. Both were recently confirmed at the bank’s annual meeting of Corporators in December.
“We are honored to have Jim and Simon as new members on our board of directors,” commented Ron Magoon, chief executive officer. “Jim has an impressive background in accounting and auditing in the municipal sector, making him a wonderful addition to our board. Simon’s remarkable background in government relations has enabled him to develop meaningful relationships throughout the state and in-state government. He will be a great asset to our board as we continue to navigate regulatory proposals impacting the banking community.”
Roberge is a certified public accountant with over 40 years of experience in accounting and auditing. He takes a great deal of pride in providing quality and personal service to his clients.
Thomson joined Sheehan Phinney Capitol Group in 2015 where he has been involved in many key legislative issues at the State House. His extensive background in public service, commitment to his clients, along with the respect he has built on both sides of the aisle has served the firm’s clients well.
