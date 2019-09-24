LACONIA — Irwin Hyundai is joining the fight against pediatric cancer with Hyundai's Hope On Wheels. Hyundai will donate $16 million to 76 researchers who are working to find better treatment options and more cures for children battling the disease.
For the 10th year, the Hyundai September campaign theme is "Every Handprint Tells A Story." Irwin’s is giving children the opportunity to give back no matter how young they are, in a simple way that costs nothing but a little time. Stop by Irwin Hyundai at 446 Union Ave. for an opportunity for children to touch one of the handprints in the showroom. For every handprint that is touched by a child, Irwin will donate to Hyundai’s Hope On Wheels.
