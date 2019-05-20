LACONIA — Lakes Region residents planning summer road trips, or intending to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, can swing by Irwin Automotive Group for a free tire inspection during National Tire Safety Month. The Irwin Automotive Group will be preforming free safety inspections on all makes and models at all three Irwin service locations.
National Tire Safety Month emphasizes the simple steps drivers can take to ensure their tires are in good working condition. Research reveals that motorists rank tires as the second-most important safety feature in their vehicle next to brakes, yet only a third of drivers properly check their tire inflation pressure.
Improper tire air pressure can lead to a multitude of problems, from uneven and accelerated tire wear to structural damage. An under-inflated tire also has the potential to affect tire performance, including making a vehicle less fuel efficient. With temperatures rising and vacation travel right around the corner, attention to tire maintenance should be heightened. Irwin Automotive Group is there for Lakes Region families with a free tire inspection.
