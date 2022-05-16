LACONIA — HPM Insurance has relocated its Laconia office from 208 Union Avenue to 67 Water Street, Unit 201, in the commercial condo units of the former Iron Foundry.
This new location is just 0.5 miles from its former location in Laconia. It enables the HPM team to enjoy Laconia's many benefits of being in the revitalized downtown area, such as access to the WOW trail for a lunchtime stroll or walkability to downtown eateries. There is also plenty of parking for HPM Insurance clients and has an elevator to make an in-person visit easy for everyone.
According to HPM Insurance president and CEO Lyle Fulkerson, the agency's move was prompted by giving employees flexibility. "After the pandemic, many on our team wanted flexibility to work in the office and at home," Fulkerson said. "As an employee-centric business, we agreed and determined that fewer employees on site meant we could make a move and be part of the downtown revitalization. The Water Street location provides the best of both worlds, a convenient downtown location, and better-utilized space."
In preparation for the move, office staff will be available during the week of May 15, as usual, during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. by phone, email, or text. The physical office will be closed to give the HPM team time to set up in their new work space. The Water Street location will be open to the public at 8 a.m. Monday, May 23.
This HPM Insurance Laconia office is one of four locations, including offices in Bristol, Amherst, Bedford, and Goffstown.
For more information about HPM Insurance, contact Lyle Fulkerson at 603-673-1201, lyle@HPMinsurance.com, or visit www.HPMinsurance.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.