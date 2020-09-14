OKLAHOMA CITY — Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $17 effective Oct. 1.
In 2009, Hobby Lobby was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide, minimum hourly wage above federal minimum wage, and has since raised its minimum wages 10 times over the last 11 years.
“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” said Hobby Lobby founder and Chief Executive Officer David Green. “We are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship. These investments allow Hobby Lobby to attract and retain a great group of associates."
“Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season,” said Green.
In addition to industry-leading pay, Hobby Lobby also provides benefits to eligible employees.
