WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division shared its first round of published guidance to provide information to employees and employers about how to take advantage of protections and relief offered by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which took effect April 1.
FFCRA will give American businesses with fewer than 500 employees money to provide employees with paid leave, for the employee’s health needs or to care for family members. The legislation will ensure workers are not forced to choose between paychecks and public health measures needed to combat the virus, and reimburse businesses.
The guidance addresses questions, such as how an employer must count the number of their employees to determine coverage, how small businesses can obtain an exemption, how to count hours for part-time employees, and how to calculate the wages employees are entitled to under this law.
“Providing information to the American workforce is a top priority for the Wage and Hour Division,” said Administrator Cheryl Stanton. “With so many workers and so many employers struggling to find their way in these trying conditions, providing guidance on a rolling basis will allow workers and businesses to prepare for the law to go into effect on April 1."
A workplace poster required for most employers is forthcoming, with additional fact sheets and more questions and answers.
WHD provides additional information on common issues employers and employees face when responding to COVID-19, and its effects on wages and hours worked under the Fair Labor Standards Act and job-protected leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act by visiting dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic.
For more information, call 866-4US-WAGE, or visit dol.gov/agencies/whd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.