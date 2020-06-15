FRANKLIN – Franklin Savings Bank recently awarded $14,000 in scholarships to 15 seniors from seven area high schools, including Franklin High School, Gilford High School, Goffstown High School, Merrimack High School, Merrimack Valley High School, Newfound Regional High School and Winnisquam Regional High School. The scholarships were awarded through the FSB Scholarship Fund.
“We are proud to support the aspirations of graduating seniors with their goals to pursue higher education in their chosen disciplines,” said Ron Magoon, the bank's president and CEO. “As a community bank with strong ties in the communities we have proudly served for over 150 years, we are honored to assist high school graduates and their families who may be faced with the challenge of paying for higher education.”
The FSB Scholarship Fund has provided support to students in their pursuit of higher education since 1994. The bank has awarded 642 scholarships totaling $346,500 since the Fund’s inception. The Fund represents the bank’s commitment to helping families afford higher educational opportunities for their children who wish to attend college on a full-time basis.
Established in 1869, Franklin Savings Bank is an independent, mutually-owned community bank, offering an array of commercial lending, personal banking and investment services. Headquartered in Franklin, the bank has offices in Bristol, Boscawen, Tilton, Gilford, Merrimack and Goffstown. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Independence Financial Advisors, Franklin Savings Bank also offers investment, insurance and financial planning services.
Franklin Savings Bank has donated over 11% of its net income to charity since 2009. Visit www.fsbnh.bank to learn more or follow the bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
