LACONIA — The Laconia Daily Sun’s 2021 Lakes to Mountains Wedding Guide is now available, and ready to help brides- and grooms-to-be plan their wedding in the Lakes Region or the Mount Washington Valley. Whether you’ve already started planning, or just got engaged on Valentine’s Day, this guide is for you.
“The Lakes Region is unique in that it has so many wedding venues and wedding styles,” said Rick Hopper, Daily Sun sales director. From ceremony spaces where the backdrop is all 21 miles of Lake Winnipesaukee and the surrounding mountains, to intimate and stylish outdoor gazebos by the Winnipesaukee River, you’ll find it in the Lakes Region.
The publication will be helpful to both local couples and those planning destination weddings, with tips from local experts and lots of photos. The guide takes some of the guesswork out of planning a wedding.
One of the highlights of the book is the full listing of reception venues. “That’s where brides start,” said Hopper. As many weddings scheduled for last year were postponed until this year, the area is expecting double the number of weddings this year. Couples can find the perfect place to suit their style in one of the many venues detailed in the guide.
Barn weddings are rising in popularity, noted Hopper. “Some barns are rustic, some are elegant. For all barn weddings you'll find an abundance of great indoor and outdoor settings for their photography and videography,” he said.
A new feature this year is a wedding checklist, “to help work out the timeline for when you have to get things done,” added Hopper.
If you're following the trend and planning a smaller wedding, the wedding guide can point you in the right direction to find quality vendors. You can rent everything you’d need for a backyard wedding including tent, table, chairs, and dance floor. Then work with a local caterer to custom design a menu with your favorite eats, choose a planner to help design the details, and choose the right entertainment to complement the ceremony.
Also included are trusted, local vendors for everything from dresses to flowers.
Whether it’s an outdoor wedding or in a more traditional setting, the 2021 Lakes to Mountains Wedding Guide will help make your special day unforgettable.
To read the digital edition, visit laconiadailysun.com/wedding.
