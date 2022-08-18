Makers Mill volunteer, Jim Perkins built the front greeter's desk using reclaimed wood salvaged from the construction project, which was ripped to size by students from Lakes Region Technology Center. (Courtesy photo)
WOLFEBORO — When you walk in the front door at Makers Mill, the community makerspace and vocation hub opening soon at 23 Bay St. Wolfeboro, you will be standing in front of a collaborative, functional piece of art that reflects the mission and values of this nonprofit organization.
The front desk and main staircase are not only pleasing to the eye, but the story of their construction embodies so much of what Makers Mill stands for — creativity, collaboration, upcycling, economic development, and community.
That story began with the decision to salvage the 2’x6’ boards from the upstairs floor that had to be replaced. The easy thing to do would have been to toss those boards in the dumpster. Instead, each board was de-nailed by volunteers with the intention of repurposing them for the front desk and stair balusters of the main entry.
The reclaimed and de-nailed boards were then brought to Lakes Region Technology Center where students in the construction trades class taught by Tyler Reed proceeded to rip the boards into 1.5”x1.5” slats: the future balusters. Volunteers then continued the project by sanding and oiling these slats with a naturally derived Heritage Oil finish.
While the construction trades students were busy making the balusters, the Precision Manufacturing students, led by Scott Meserve, were fabricating the angle iron posts and cutting the sheet metal in their classroom. Last winter and spring, the school bus dropped the students off on Bay Street late morning, a few days a week, where they would setup shop and chip away at the metal installation - fastening, bending, grinding, and welding for many weeks, finishing up just in time for summer vacation.
If you want to see this feature for yourself, open house tours will be occurring on a weekly basis, every Friday morning starting Sept. 2 and the first Saturday each month starting Sept. 3 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required and can be done at makersmill.org/events. Makers Mill is also seeking volunteers to help finish building out the workspaces and teach classes this fall. For more information call the office at 603-569-1500 or email info@makersmill.org.
