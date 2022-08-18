Makers Mill

Makers Mill volunteer, Jim Perkins built the front greeter's desk using reclaimed wood salvaged from the construction project, which was ripped to size by students from Lakes Region Technology Center. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — When you walk in the front door at Makers Mill, the community makerspace and vocation hub opening soon at 23 Bay St. Wolfeboro, you will be standing in front of a collaborative, functional piece of art that reflects the mission and values of this nonprofit organization.

The front desk and main staircase are not only pleasing to the eye, but the story of their construction embodies so much of what Makers Mill stands for — creativity, collaboration, upcycling, economic development, and community.

