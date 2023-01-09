FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank welcomes Mary Jane Ricker to the role of SVP, commercial loan officer within its commercial lending group. A veteran banker, Ricker brings over 41 years of banking experience, most recently as EVP, chief lending officer at Millyard Bank located in Nashua. In her role, she will focus on developing relationships with businesses in the greater Concord area to assist them with their financing needs.
“Mary Jane brings a tremendous amount of expertise and experience to her role, particularly in the greater Concord market where she has spent many years cultivating relationships,” said Jim Dubois, EVP, senior loan officer. “She is highly regarded by many businesses with whom she has worked with throughout her career. We are thrilled to have her on board with us.”
Ricker holds an associate’s degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University. In addition, she is a graduate of the ABA Graduate School of Banking, ABA Commercial Lending School, as well as Leadership New Hampshire.
When asked what attracted Ricker to the bank, she commented, “I like the fact that Franklin Savings Bank is a mutual bank with a long history of supporting the local community, in addition to assisting individuals and businesses with their banking needs. In fact, the bank was recognized in 2021 by the NH Business Finance Authority for their support of the revitalization of downtown Franklin. I am really impressed by their strong support of the local community.”
