FRANKLIN — Renso Cruz and Jon Cayton have joined Franklin Savings Bank's retail group as branch managers at the Tilton and main offices, respectively. Both will be responsible for coaching and supporting sales, service and operational initiatives for their teams.
“Renso brings over nine years of experience in retail management to his role with us, having worked for some reputable retail brands,” said Joe Thornton, senior vice-president and retail banking officer. “His diverse operational background, along with his commitment to providing our customers with outstanding service, will serve him well in his new role. We are thrilled to have him on our team.”
Cruz holds a bachelor of arts degree in Criminal Justice from Florida Institute of Technology. He resides in Northfield with his wife, Shawna, and their four children.
Cayton brings a wealth of experience in the areas of business relationship management, risk management, deposits and residential lending.
“Jon’s skill set, energy and commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers will be a perfect addition to our retail team,” said Thornton. “His strong leadership skills will be invaluable with guiding his team. We are excited to have him on board.”
A resident of Manchester, Cayton served as an ambassador for the Souhegan Valley Chamber of Commerce and is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in Business Administration at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester.
