CONCORD — Cardiothoracic surgeon Nicola Francalancia has joined Concord Hospital Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery.
Dr. Francalancia is an experienced surgeon, educator, and researcher who most recently was staff cardiac surgeon at Southcoast Physicians Group in Fall River, Massachusetts.
A graduate of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Francalancia completed his general surgery residency at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. He then completed his thoracic surgery fellowship at Deaconess Hospital (Harvard) in Boston, Massachusetts. His training also includes a clinical fellowship in cardiac surgery at the University of Toronto and a research fellowship in cardiac surgery at the University of Pittsburgh. He is board-certified in thoracic surgery.
Francalancia has been in practice for more than 22 years, performing cardiothoracic surgery in both academic and community hospital settings. He was chief of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Illinois, and clinical associate professor of surgery at Loyola University, Chicago, Illinois.
Dr. Francalancia will see patients at Concord Hospital Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery at 246 Pleasant St., Suite 103, Concord, and perform surgery at Concord Hospital Center for Cardiac Care. To make an appointment, call 603-224-1725.
