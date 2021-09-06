The Eversource Energy Foundation recently announced a Community Impact Grant to the non-profit group, Leadership Lakes Region. The grant will be used to underwrite the costs of the group’s annual Economic Issues Day when the next class of Leadership Lakes convenes later this year. “Eversource has funded our Economic Issues Day in the past with guest speakers, materials and generous sponsorships but this grant will enable us to provide additional and expanded leadership opportunities for the new class which starts in October,” said Program Coordinator, Jennifer McLean. “We are indebted to the Eversource Foundation for this generous grant in support of our program,” McLean added.
Leadership Lakes Region was alerted to the Foundation’s Grant program by Class of 2020 member Catalina Celentano, an Eversource community relations specialist for the company’s Northern Region. “Leadership Lakes Region is a great organization and we’re happy to be able to partner with them in support of Economic Issues Day for the upcoming class,” said Ms. Celentano. “Several company leaders have participated and continue to participate in the program and we have all benefitted from the relationships built there,” added Ms. Celentano.
In June, Ms. Celentano joined the Alumni ranks now totaling 406 area professionals who have graduated from the Leadership Lakes Region Program since its inception in 1997.
For more information about the Eversource Foundation, visit www. Eversource.com. To learn more about Leadership Lakes Region and to apply for the October class, visit www.leadershiplakesregion.org. The group is currently accepting applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.