PLYMOUTH — Mid-State Health Center welcomed Dr. Carolyn Haskell to its team of family doctors in early February. Dr. Haskell is providing medical primary care services to all ages in Mid-State’s Plymouth office on Boulder Point Drive.
Dr. Haskell received her bachelor of science degree from Adelphi University in 1985, and completed medical school at the New York Institute of Technology’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1991.
Dr. Haskell worked at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic, Tewksbury Medical Group, and Global Care Medical Group as a primary care physician and joins Mid-State with many years of experience in caring for patients. Dr. Haskell is a board-certified family practice physician whose schedule is now open to serve families and individuals in the Plymouth region.
Chief Executive Officer Bob MacLeod remarked, “We are fortunate to have Dr. Haskell join our patient-centered practice. With nearly 30 years of experience, we know that Carolyn will complement our existing team of skilled, compassionate providers, and continue our tradition of putting families and their needs first. We are delighted to welcome her to the Mid-State team.”
Dr. Haskell said, “As a family practice physician, I’ve been trained to take a whole-person approach to treatment and care. I look forward to meeting new clients in the Plymouth community and providing them with quality, personalized medical care.”
Contact Mid-State’s patient services team at 603-536-4000. Mid-State is accepting new patients of all ages and encourages anyone interested in learning more about Dr. Haskell or any of Mid-State’s clinical team and services to visit midstatehealth.org.
