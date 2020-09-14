CONCORD — Delta Dental Plan of New Hampshire recently elected three new directors to its board, Joseph Carelli, Tracy Claybaugh, and Cydney Shapleigh.
Carelli of Hollis is the state president of New Hampshire and Vermont for Citizens Bank. A member of the bank’s executive leadership group, Carelli has held many roles, currently serving as regional head of portfolio for the bank’s commercial loans throughout New England. An active member of the community, Carelli currently serves on the boards of the Palace Theatre, Granite United Way, Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire and on the advisory board for the St. Anselm College School of Ethics.
Claybaugh of Plymouth is vice president for finance and administration at Plymouth State University, managing finances, strategy and operations for the university in 25 areas. Claybaugh represents the university on University System of New Hampshire committees including finance, capital planning, and system restructuring. Claybaugh’s business experience started in the energy industry, where she was responsible for the accounting of cost-intensive construction projects, before starting her more than 25-year career in higher education.
Shapleigh of Alton is executive vice president of Bank of New Hampshire, Laconia, where she is a member of the executive team. Her career at the bank has included roles as financial services program manager, chief retail banking officer, and chief wealth management officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.