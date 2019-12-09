SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Dead River Company is the first Maine-based company recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor with a Gold Medallion award, an honor from the HIRE Vets program, part of the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017. The honor was awarded last month.
“Our company has a long history of recruiting military veterans because our motto of ‘delivering on a promise’ resonates with men and women who are mission-driven to serve others. They are independent thinkers who also work well as part of a team and who can push through sometimes adverse conditions—such as New England weather,” said Dead River Company President and Chief Executive Officer Deanna Sherman.
“This well-deserved award is not only a testament to Dead River’s support of our Veterans, but it is also proof that Maine companies are national leaders in hiring those who bravely served our nation,” said Maine Governor Janet Mills.
With nearly 12 percent of its workforce made up of Veterans, Dead River Company has developed a reputation for helping with the transition to civilian life, and willing to train qualified applicants without experience.
“We work closely with organizations such as Boots2Roots in recruiting employees,” said Guy Langevin, Dead River Company vice president and chief administrative officer. “Ours is a complex industry with a need for people with technical, intellectual, business, and practical skills. We need people who are adaptable to changing environments and situations, and people with a military background bring those skills. We can train them in the particulars of the industry because they bring the ability to learn and be trained.”
Dead River Company is a family-owned company over a century old, with locally-operated fuel offices throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and western Massachusetts, including locally in Bristol.
For more information about Dead River Company, visit www.deadriver.com.
