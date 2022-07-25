LACONIA — After a 47-year career operating Decorative Interiors, Marcia Cotter, ASID, and Stephen Cotter, PE, have retired from the business they founded in 1975. The business was created to serve clients in the Lakes Region with their paint, wallpaper, and flooring needs. The organization has grown into an Interior Design Showroom that services homeowners and contractors in both remodeling and new construction projects that includes a variety of interior finish products including kitchens and bathrooms.
Marcia Cotter, a professional member of the American Society of Interior Designers, began her design career at The Chamberlain School in Boston. She completed her business degree at Plymouth State University. Her desire for educating herself continued with post graduate courses from the Boston Architectural College. This training allowed her to attain her NCIDQ (National Council on Interior Design Qualifications) Certificate that distinguishes her as an Interior Designer recognized by the industry as proficient in Interior Design Principles and commitment to the profession. She has grown the business through innovation and a consistent desire to create new spaces for her clients.
Stephen Cotter, a registered professional engineer, worked with Marcia to build the business over the years. He worked to organize and develop business systems and procedures, while managing another career as a commercial airline captain.
A retirement celebration was held in May of 2022 at Decorative Interiors. The couple spoke about Decorative Interiors’ initial beginnings, their work along the way, and how pleased they are to see the business thrive and grow. Clients, coworkers, former employees, family, and friends toasted the couple.
Second generation owner of Decorative Interiors, Stephanie Wentworth, is grateful and proud of her parents and how Decorative Interiors has evolved over the years into a Design Center that encompasses many facets of home design and finishes that offer the best solutions for our clients’ projects.
Stephanie has combined her business degree from Boston University with her master’s degree in interior design from the Boston Architectural Center to guide her clients through the design process. Using computer generated renderings to develop designs that result in a simple, straight forward construction project.
With an excellent team of well trained, talented, and experienced professionals, Decorative Interiors is poised to design and install any residential or commercial project.
