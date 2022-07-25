Decorative Interiors

After a 47-year career operating Decorative Interiors, Marcia Cotter, ASID, and Stephen Cotter, PE, have retired from the business they founded in 1975. (Courtesy photo/Stacy Cusack Photography)

LACONIA — After a 47-year career operating Decorative Interiors, Marcia Cotter, ASID, and Stephen Cotter, PE, have retired from the business they founded in 1975. The business was created to serve clients in the Lakes Region with their paint, wallpaper, and flooring needs. The organization has grown into an Interior Design Showroom that services homeowners and contractors in both remodeling and new construction projects that includes a variety of interior finish products including kitchens and bathrooms.

Marcia Cotter, a professional member of the American Society of Interior Designers, began her design career at The Chamberlain School in Boston. She completed her business degree at Plymouth State University. Her desire for educating herself continued with post graduate courses from the Boston Architectural College. This training allowed her to attain her NCIDQ (National Council on Interior Design Qualifications) Certificate that distinguishes her as an Interior Designer recognized by the industry as proficient in Interior Design Principles and commitment to the profession. She has grown the business through innovation and a consistent desire to create new spaces for her clients.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.