MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank annouced the results of this year’s Mitten Tree Program with contributions of $2,932 to local food pantries. Thanks to the generous support of the community, 1,466 winter weather accessories, including hats, mittens and scarves, were collected and distributed to local families in need.
The Mitten Tree Program has been an MVSB community tradition for many years. In the weeks preceding Christmas, each of MVSB’s 13 offices accepted donated handmade or purchased mittens, hats and scarves. For each item donated, MVSB gave $2 to food pantries in the communities the Bank serves. All items donated by customers, community members and businesses are distributed in January to members of the community who need help staying warm during the winter season. Recipient organizations of MVSB’s matching contribution included the Lakes Region Food Pantry located in Moultonborough, Plymouth Area Community Closet and Food Pantry, the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Laconia and Gather Food Pantry of Portsmouth.
Numerous groups and individuals participate in the distribution of donated items, including the Visiting Nurses Association, local school nurses and childcare centers. The Moultonborough Women’s Club donates annually to the Mitten Tree program, and came through again this year with a record contribution of over 100 handmade items. Another contributor deserving of special recognition is Lucienne Boisvert, mother of Mike Boisvert, VP of Internal Audit for MVSB. Although 91 years old and blind, it is estimated she has donated approximately 1,635 scarves that she hand-knits herself for the Mitten Tree program. The Bank is grateful for all the donations received for this program.
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth or Wolfeboro, call 800.922.6872 or visit mvsb.com.
