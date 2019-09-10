CONCORD — Concord Hospital has recently welcomed Rev. Dr. Kate L. Morse, BCC to their staff.
In her role, Morse will support Concord Hospital spiritual care volunteers and serve as the liaison to the religious community, working closely with local clergy to support hospitalized patients. In addition, she will provide spiritual and emotional support to Concord Hospital patients, their loved ones and staff of all faith communities, including those with no faith community. Morse will visit patients who request chaplaincy services and provide education hospital-wide related to religious, spiritual, and cultural diversity, including grief and loss.
Morse completed a master of divinity degree at Eden Theological Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri and a doctor of ministry degree at Lancaster Theological Seminary in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. An ordained minister with ecclesiastical endorsement for chaplaincy in the United Church of Christ, she is also a board-certified chaplain in the Association of Professional Chaplains. Her career in chaplaincy has been largely spent in hospital settings. She and her family will move to Concord from central Pennsylvania.
