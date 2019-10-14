CONCORD — Concord Hospital Medical Group, a department of Concord Hospital, welcomes Dr. Emese Kalnoki-Kis to Concord Plastic Surgery, 248 Pleasant St., Suite 2800. Dr. Kalnoki-Kis is a board certified plastic surgeon specializing in reconstructive and aesthetic surgery of the breast and body.
Dr. Kalnoki-Kis received her doctor of medicine degree from Wright State University School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio and completed an integrated surgical residency at Banner Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz. She completed a plastic surgery residency at University of Louisville, and an aesthetic and reconstructive breast fellowship at the Center for Breast and Body Contouring in Grand Rapids, Mich. She has been practicing for nine years in Arizona and New York.
To learn more about Concord Plastic Surgery, visit concordhospital.org or call 603-224-5200.
