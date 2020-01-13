MANCHESTER — The Community College System of New Hampshire will again be offering LPN programs across the state, beginning Jan. 21, 2020 at River Valley Community College in Claremont. Funding for the program in the state budget comes from Gov. Chris Sununu’s Next Generation Workforce Initiative to address the shortfall of nurses statewide.
“Restarting our LPN programs will address a number of nursing needs, but especially at our skilled nursing homes,” said Gov. Sununu. “LPNs are a critical element in the healthcare workforce and can serve as a first step on the pathway towards becoming a registered nurse. Restarting the LPN program creates on-ramps and off-ramps for individuals’ educational attainment and career development.”
Working under the supervision of physicians, mid-level practitioners, and registered nurses, LPNs provide patient care in a variety of settings, including long-term care facilities, outpatient clinics, physician’s offices, and acute care settings. They serve as a component of multifaceted healthcare teams working collaboratively.
Individuals interested in the LPN program at RVCC must have successfully passed all four sections of the nursing entrance exam, ATIs TEAS, have taken high school or college chemistry, and must submit their high school transcript, GED or HiSet. Prospective students are also required to be a licensed nursing assistant in order to apply. Classes start Tuesday, Jan. 21.
