HAMPTON — Susan DeRoy recently retired from serving as chair and development director for the Monarch School of New England. She will now oversee operations of Citizens Count.
“I am so passionate about Citizens Count,” said DeRoy, of New Durham. “We are determined to make a difference in the way people consume information on candidates, policies, and issues in New Hampshire. This state has the unique position of being the first primary in the nation and having a volunteer Legislature, and I want to make sure Citizens Count is at the forefront of making citizen engagement easier and more effective through our nonpartisan efforts.”
Paul Montrone, founder of Citizens Count, stated, “Susan has a great background for the position and has been a volunteer for Citizens Count for some time. She is quite familiar with our mission and how we go about achieving it. She can hit the ground running, and we are delighted that she accepted the position of executive director."
“I’m more of a grassroots organizer and I love building things, so the second I heard about this opportunity I knew this could be my next passion,” DeRoy said. “I care about what people do and love making connections to help others succeed and prosper. That’s this job - helping citizens engage in democracy and be heard. And the best part is that it’s nonpartisan and the organization doesn’t take a position on any issues. It’s a perfect match.”
DeRoy was part-owner and stockholder of DocData New England, and worked as its national sales and marketing director. Additionally, she was co-owner of Action Title Services, and spent more than two decades in banking serving as a vice president of operations and working in commercial lending, and secondary market lending and sales.
DeRoy recently stepped down as the chair of the Rochester Economic Development Commission after eight years, serves on the economic development committee for the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, and has served on the board of Leadership Seacoast. She also serves as member and president of Rochester Rotary, Kiwanis, as chair of Sanford Chamber of Commerce, on the Governmental Affairs Committee of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, and with Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build.
To learn more about Citizens Count, visit www.CitizensCount.org.
