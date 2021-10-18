PLYMOUTH — Beth Dever has accepted the position of executive director for Circle Program. Beth comes to Circle with 25 years of leadership experience in the nonprofit recreation and education fields. Beth is an established leader in the Lakes Region and Concord areas.
“Over the last two decades I have been privileged to witness the impact Circle Program has had on the girls in New Hampshire. I believe that empowering young girls to become strong and passionate individuals who learn to understand themselves so they rise above oppression and pettiness and infuse generosity and kindness to those less fortunate and those they may not understand is the key to a successful life’s journey. Through camp, community, connections, and mentorships Circle Program gives all of us a chance to show our young girls how to empower and believe in themselves so the life they create allows them to maneuver through adversity and life’s struggles. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and work alongside all of you as we strengthen Circle Program’s mission and make a lasting impact for more girls in New Hampshire.”
Most recently, Beth served as executive director for the Penacook Community Center; prior to that position, Beth was executive director for Girls At Work in Manchester. In addition to her many years of nonprofit administration and management experience, Beth has also volunteered her time as a member of the Bristol Rotary Club, the Bristol Recreation Advisory Council, and CADY (Communities for Alcohol and Drug Free Youth).
“After a comprehensive and rigorous search process by the Search Committee, comprised of board and staff members, I am thrilled that Beth Dever has taken the helm of Circle Program as Executive Director,” said Sarah Crane, board president. “Her compassion, nonprofit management knowledge, and passion for youth, especially girl serving organizations, makes her uniquely suited to lead Circle Program.”
